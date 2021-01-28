Stretch Your Dollar: How to save on your energy bill

The combination of a temperature drop and wind chill is about to make it uncomfortably cold here in Connecticut, so now may be the time to find savings on your utility bills.

Energy experts suggest starting with an affordable weatherproofing kit for your windows, something you can easily do yourself.

Check that home office and unplug those electronics that you’re not using.

In fact, just unplugging your printer could save you up to $130 a year.

Also, if you’re not using a room, go ahead and close the vents in that room so the heat will get to where it needs to go.

Make sure your fireplace is closed when you’re not using it or else heat will rise right out it.

Finally, washing your clothes in cold water could save you another $60

Speaking of hot water, lowering the hot water heater temperature to 120 degrees could save you $61 more, according to Energy.gov.

You’d be surprised just how much cold air can come through the light switches and the electrical outlets. For just a few dollars at the hardware store, you can purchase phone plate outlet seals and save even more.