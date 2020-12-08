Stretch Your Dollar: How to save some bills on that heating bill this winter

(WTNH) — As COVID-19 rates spike in Connecticut, it’s likely you’ll continue working from home for the foreseeable future.

As your family spends more time home and winter approaches, News 8 is stretching your dollar with what you can do to save money on heating costs.

First, reverse the blades on your ceiling fans so they push rising, warm air back into the room.

You can close heating vents in rooms you’re not using like guest bedrooms.

You can also flush your water heater to remove sediment from the bottom of the tank, improving efficiency.

In the mood to bake? Check on your cookies — or other baked goods — by turning on the oven light rather than opening the oven door.

When cooking holiday dishes, put pots and pans on a similar-sized burner.

And when it comes to outside, put your lights on a timer so they aren’t on when you fall asleep.

Be sure to check for drafts and leaks around doors and windows.