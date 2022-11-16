Conn. (WTNH) — We are just over a week out from Thanksgiving, and Thursday is a big day when it comes to getting deals on the staples you’ll have on your dinner table. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with how you can save the most money.

If inflation and rising food costs are gobbling up your budget, you may be taking a hard look at that Thanksgiving menu, looking for ways to be festive without breaking the bank.

First, check the circulars. Most come out Thursday, so plan to get those and compare your local grocers to see who’s offering the best deal. Remember, some will price match.

Hitting more than one grocery store is another way to score savings as the staples go on sale.

Going simple with the sides and appetizers can keep costs low. Stay focused on the main meal and avoid recipes that call for fancy ingredients.

And throw some frozen veggies in some of those side-dishes. Especially out-of-season produce, as they’re generally cheaper, just as nutricious, and still work well into your recipes.

Lastly, think of your credit card rewards. See which ones are offering added perks when you use it at a grocery store and make sure those are activated.

As you’re shopping, if you see a good deal, throw extra in the cart for News 8’s Food Drive this weekend.

Some of the News 8 team will be at the Connecticut Food Share in Wallingford Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a drive-up donation drive to help make the holiday season a little brighter for some of your neighbors.