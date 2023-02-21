NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers are back in full force, and the TSA is bracing for crowded airports, expecting more passengers this spring break than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to online booking site Hopper, round trip domestic fares are now averaging $264, up 20% from a year ago and 5% from pre-pandemic levels. But that doesn’t mean it’s too late to lock in a deal.

Scott Keyes, the founder of Going, said in the past two weeks, he’s found deals like $197 round trip from Los Angeles to Hawaii, $483 from Chicago to Paris, and $650 from San Francisco to Fiji.

“Rather than choosing the destination you want to go to and then hoping and praying that a cheap flight pops up, see where there are cheap flights available over that spring break week,” he advised.

So instead of flying from New York to Miami for $500, consider visiting Charleston for less than half that.

After peaking in May, airfares have actually come down in five of the past eight months, and Keyes said there’s reason to believe they’ll continue to fall.

“Especially as airlines are able to add more flights, more capacity, more supply to the schedule which is gonna bring down fares,” Keyes said.

But that doesn’t mean summer travel will be on sale. Experts say the later you wait to book, the more you’ll pay.