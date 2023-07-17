(WTNH) — Sometimes our lives don’t go according to plan. Things like urgent house repairs, health emergencies, or layoffs at work can change your financial situation in an instant.

That’s why it’s important to set money aside for when you need it. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with tips to build an emergency fund.

If you’re hit with large, unexpected costs or if you lose your job, do you have money set aside? If the answer is “no,” it may be time to start an emergency fund.

“So it gives you that extra financial security and it can often help you avoid turning to credit card debt or something else that has a high interest rate,” personal finance expert at NerdWallet, Kimberly Palmer, said. “So it’s really a safety net.”

Palmer said that most financial advisors recommend having three to six months-worth of expenses, just in case.

“But that’s really overwhelming and even impossible for a lot of people,” Palmer said. “And so even if you aim for a lower amount, for example, $500, that can really help you and be critical to getting through an unexpected crisis or when you suddenly have less income than you had anticipated.”

Palmer said the key to building an emergency fund is to break it down into smaller, more attainable steps. You can start by setting monthly goals to build positive momentum. Next, she said to set aside a little bit of money every week.

“For example, Skip, take out anything that helps you cut back and then put $10, $20 as much as you can aside each week,” Palmer said. “And slowly you can build that up.”

If your employer offers direct deposit, Palmer suggests automatically routing a portion of each paycheck into your emergency savings account.

“And that way you know that it’s growing and it’s happening even without you having to actively manage it,” Palmer said.

Another way to automatically save is to use mobile apps that round-up purchase amounts, transferring the change from your transaction to your emergency fund.

And you can save even more if you store that money through a high-yield bank account, which will accrue interest so it’s not just sitting there — it’s actually growing and it’s also safe.