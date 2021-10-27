Stretch Your Dollar: How to shop for the holidays during a shortage

(WTNH)– All eyes are on Halloween this weekend. But as you shop for costumes and candy, experts suggest keeping an eye out for the rest of your holiday shopping this year. Today, we are stretching your dollar with what you should be looking out for in case there are expected shortages later.

Holiday shopping can be a bit of a frenzy in normal times. But with the pandemic pushing people to shop more online and the serious disruption in the supply chain, this year will be anything but normal.

“This holiday shopping season is unlike anything we’ve seen in the past,” said Kristen Larrea, shopping expert at Retail Me Not.

The problem is that many popular gifts like toys, board games, and computers may be hard to find this year. Bigger items too, like home appliances and TVs, may be in short supply.

“There are definitely shortages on a lot of products people are looking for this holiday season,” said Mary Quirk from Consumer Reports.

So here are some tips to help buyers try to get the gifts they want this year.

“My advice for consumers who are looking to shop this holiday season is to get people to tell you what they want soon, get those gifts lists going so you can start shopping for presents, ” Quirk said.

Start looking for deals now. Many retailers are starting their holiday discounts earlier. Some are already offering incentives to encourage people to buy sooner.

Act fast!

“If you can’t find something in stock online, remember there are physical stores if you feel comfortable going,” said Quirk.

And take it easy. There are still two months to the holiday, there’s time to get it all done.