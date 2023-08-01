(WTNH) — Many of us rely on product reviews when shopping online — but not all reviews are genuine. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with how to know whether the reviews for your next purchase can be trusted.

“When I buy something, I want to make sure it’s not going to break or that it’s going to be worth my time that’s going to last,” Mary Beth Quirk of Consumer Reports said.

Quirk acknowledged it can be hard to know for sure if those glowing five-star reviews are real or fake, but there are some tell-tale signs of fake reviews to look out for.

Quirk said to be wary of identical phrasing in multiple reviews.

“Wow, this product changed my life. If you see that 17 times on a page, that product better really be life changing. But it’s probably not. It’s probably more likely that it’s a bunch of fake reviews or somebody who’s paid to do reviews and isn’t really being honest about them and is just kind of churning them out.”

Take note of time stamps. If a bunch of positive reviews flood the site in a short time frame, they might not be authentic.

“There was one time I realized that one day I looked at it and there was a normal amount of reviews,” Quirk said. “The next day I went back and there were like 20 to 50 new reviews and I saw they had all been posted the same time after I had looked at the page.”

The website Fakespot can be a great resource — it uses an algorithm to evaluate the quality of customer reviews for products being sold at major retailers.

If you’re looking at ratings on Amazon, check for verified purchase badges.

“Basically, anybody who’s using Amazon could go on there and leave review for something, even if they haven’t bought it,” Quirk said. “So with the verified purchase badges, it’s Amazon on its end has confirmed that somebody purchased that product through their site.”

And, if you’re interested in a specific review, click on the reviewer’s profile for their history. If that one person has reviewed dozens of products using the same phrases or descriptions, keep that in mind.

In the end, Quirk said to trust your gut. If someone is bring really over-the-top, if the reviews are just totally wild and it turns out to be stapler, you have to think: how life-changing really is that stapler? If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.