Stretch your Dollar: How to spot fake reviews when shopping online

(WTNH) — In a world where you can no longer see items in person before you buy them, many people now base their purchases off of the reviews of others, but not all reviews are real. We are stretching your dollar with how to spot a fake product review.

After a full year in a global pandemic, consumers have changed a big part of their shopping habits; they’ve switched from in-person to online shopping.

It also means instead of seeing items in person before purchase, they’re relying on website reviews.

And consumer review site Trustpilot Found 90% of people read reviews before making a purchase.

But not all reviews are made in good faith. Sites may use them to promote certain products or steer you away from competitors. It’s why you should know the red flags of a fake review.

Look at the timing. If there are a bunch of reviews in a short period of time, it’s possible a retailer paid for them.

Reviews that are overly simple, lacking detail, or those with poor grammar and spelling mistakes –All red flags.

Trustpilot says you can get the most out of reviews if you don’t rely on star ratings alone, and use common sense. Take a moment to consider the tone in which reviews are written, does it sound natural or is it marketing?

Also, it’s smart to look for negative reviews. If you’re able to find bad reviews or the more constructive reviews, that’s at least a good sign that the business isn’t removing or screening what’s put out there.