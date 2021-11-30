Stretch Your Dollar: How to support charities on Giving Tuesday

WTNH — Today is Giving Tuesday. It’s a worldwide celebration of generosity to support the causes near and dear to your heart or community.

You’re encouraged to give year-round in blood donations, food donations, your time, or even money.

However, you want to make sure your money is going to the right place. A reminder from the Better Business Bureau to open your eyes and pay close attention.

Watch out for mistaken identity. As some charity names look similar, make sure the charity you are considering is the one you have in mind.

Avoid “on the pot” donation decisions from unfamiliar organizations. You want the time to do your research.

Be wary of overly emotional appeals. If an appeal brings tears to your eyes, make sure it is clear about what the charity intends to do to address the issues. Visit the charity’s website for details about their program services.

And it’s a good idea to visit the state’s registry of charities as well to find out who is accredited. You want to make sure you’re not being taken advantage of as you try to spread cheer and goodwill this holiday season.

To find more information on charities, head to portal.ct.gov and give.org.