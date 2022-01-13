Stretch Your Dollar: How to tackle holiday debt in 2022

(WTNH) – We’re a couple of weeks into the new year and the holiday bills are likely rolling in. If you spent a little more than you were expected, we are stretching your dollar with how to tackle debt in 2022.

It’s that time of year where instead of postal workers delivering packages and gifts, they’re bringing the bills that are now due after all the holiday spending. If you spent more than you were expecting this season, Nathan Grant, senior credit analyst with creditcardinsider.com, says to make a list so you know when those bills are due.

“Making sure you’re making even those minimum payments each month will save you from having to pay late fees, but also your credit report. Even a single late payment can remain on your credit report for up to seven years,” Grant said.

You can even think about setting up automatic minimum payments, so you don’t miss an important deadline, focus on paying the highest interest rate cards first, or consider a zero percent APR balance transfer. Just be sure to keep your new spending in check.

“Make sure you’re only spending what you know you could pay if you were using cash or debit. The biggest problem is you pay more than you have, then you’re carrying that balance,” Grant said.

Staying organized and focused not to add new debt this new year. Another tip is to think about a big expense you have coming this year and start budgeting for it now. Whether it’s a vacation or even a holiday budget, it’s never too early to start an account and start tucking away money for an expensive time of year.