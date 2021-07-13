Stretch your Dollar: How working from home can actually help your bottom line

(WTNH) — If you’re looking for a new job, you may want to track down a company looking for remote workers. We are stretching your dollar with why this could help your bottom line.

Bankrate conducted a survey and found six in 10 workers reported remote positions helped their financial situation.

And the reasons are simple: Brewing coffee at home, dining out less for lunch, saving on gas and vehicle maintenance, and fewer work attire purchases.

All can add up to hundreds of dollars saved in a year, sometimes more. Another financial perk to remote work is you may be entitled to tax breaks.

Only 10% found it hurt their bottom line, using more electricity at home and wear and tear on personal equipment. That’s important to consider as you think about getting back to work this summer.

People also reported the “real” salary perk, which is more time spent home with family rather than hours on the road commuting.