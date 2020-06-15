Stretch Your Dollar: How you can save and protect your money in these trying times

We are looking ahead this week to phase two of reopening Connecticut. As more people start to leave their homes again, we are stretching your dollar with how you can save and protect your money in these trying times.

Now that stores are open, return policies may be different or altered for certain items so you want to get into the habit of asking about them again. Walmart, Costco and Target are just a few who made changes to their return policies during the covid-19 pandemic.

More retailers are offering curbside pickup and delivery. Consider utilizing these options. You not only avoid contact and maintain distancing, but you also save money by not browsing the aisles and making unplanned purchases.

Think cashless payment options to avoid unnecessary contact. Your credit or debit card doesn’t have to leave your hands in many cases. And not only that, but it helps your track your spending and you have added security than when you pay with cash.

See if you can tip your hairdresser or other personal services using money transfer apps like Venmo and don’t for about options like Apple Pay for contactless purchases in stores and on the web.

Sadly, a number of places will not survive the pandemic and we’re seeing a number of summer liquidation and clear-out sales. Take this as an opportunity to save money on items that aren’t typically on sale this time of year.

Check out Pier 1, Neiman Marcus, J.C. Penney and apparel maker J.Crew just to name a few who have all announced bankruptcy filings or closures of some kind.