Stretch Your Dollar: If you’re looking to save more money, you may want to look at some unexpected places

(WTNH) – You would think it would be easy to track down where we’re overspending, but some not so obvious ways may be hitting your bottom line in a big way.

The daily cup of Joe, dining out with friends, and yes, maybe even splurging on retail more than you should are obvious ways you may be overspending on your budget. As you look to save more money, you may want to dig deeper before you cut out your favorite caffeine.

“The biggest one I’m seeing is the 401k match. People walk right by that. They don’t contribute enough to take advantage of that match and that could end up costing thousands of dollars over your career,” said financial consultant John Caserta.

John Caserta has some of the top ways we’re losing money without realizing it. If you’re not matching that employer 401K, that’s a lot of money you could be missing out on. If you sign up for apps or streaming subscriptions, it may be time to see what you’re not using.

“What you’d want to do is take a couple months of bank statements or credit card statements and look for those recurring charges to see if you’re still really using those subscriptions,” Caserta said.

Keeping too much money in your savings account is another. Caserta recommends three to six months of emergency savings then time to do something else with the rest.

“Maybe paying down consumer debt or investing those dollars,” Caserta said.

Insurance premiums and bank fees keep changing too. If you haven’t shopped around in a while, there’s a chance you’re missing out on a better deal.

Since we’re in tax time, see if you’re getting a refund. If it’s a big one, that means you’re overpaying quite a bit throughout the year. If you need the money year-round, you may want to find out what you can do to strike more of a balance.