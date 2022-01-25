Stretch Your Dollar: Important dates and tools to remember now that tax season has begun

(WTNH) – January is a good month to set yourself up for financial success. A good place to start is to note some important dates now that tax season has begun.

We are stretching your dollar with some important dates and tools to file accurately and on time.

Tax season is officially upon us. The IRS started accepting tax returns this week, which means there are some important dates and tools you want to keep handy.

First is the deadline to file. It’s April 18 this year, three days past the normal deadline. That’s also the day you’ll have to keep in mind to request an extension. The extension will give you until October 17 to file.

Next, you may be wondering if you qualify for IRS free file. Yahoo says if your adjusted gross income was $73,000 or less in 2021, you can use free tax software to prepare and electronically file your tax return.

The IRS anticipates most taxpayers will receive refunds as in past years. Most should receive them within 21 days of when they file electronically if they choose direct deposit. Last year’s average federal refund was more than $2,800.

The IRS says using “Where’s My Refund?” on IRS.gov/refunds and the IRS2Go mobile app are the best ways to check the status of a refund.

Tools and dates to put on your radar now so you don’t fall behind this financial season.

Getting in touch with a professional early is a good idea so you can inquire about changes that have been made since last year that apply to you.