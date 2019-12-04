Stretch Your Dollar: Important shipping dates to mark on your calendar

The most wonderful time of the year is also the busiest for Santa, his elves and the post office. You spend a lot on gifts, so you want to know they’re getting to their destinations on time.

We are stretching your dollar with a look at the deadlines so an important date in the holiday gift-giving season doesn’t pass you by.

In order to help Santa get those presents under the tree, there are some deadlines you need to know:

Get your packages to the post office by December 14th. That’s if you want the standard ground delivery. UPS ground will need it one day sooner on December 13th.

Fedex gives you a little more time. Their deadline for the standard ground service is Monday, December 16th.

If you’re a last-minute shopper, you’ll have to shell out more money. The three major carriers will deliver next day air for packages sent on December 23rd, but it will come at a premium.

Also, be prepared to wait in long lines with others trying to beat the clock.