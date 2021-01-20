Stretch Your Dollar: Important tax deadlines in 2021

(WTNH) — January is a good month to set yourself up for financial success, and a good place to start is to note some important dates for tax season.

Consumer expert Clark Howard notes if your income is $72,000 or below, check out the IRS free file program. It’s a free way to prepare and file your federal income tax online. Credit Karma Tax is another free option to help you keep more money in your wallet this tax season.

Mark your calendar for these deadlines:

Jan. 15: IRS Free File opens to begin filing returns.

Feb. 12: Tax season begins.

Feb. 22: Where’s My Refund tool is available (tentative date).

April 15: Deadline for filing 2020 tax returns.

Oct. 15: Deadline for filing 2020 tax returns for those requesting an extension.

