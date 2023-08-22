(WTNH) – It’s no secret that college is expensive, which is why some experts suggest students consider “insuring” their dorm room! We’re Stretching Your Dollar with a look at what that entails as students spend this week moving in.

There’s the tuition, the books and classroom supplies, and everything students need to be comfortable in their home away from home.

Dorm insurance covers all the items your child takes with them to school. That way if something happens, they may be able to replace what was lost or damaged. Homeowners insurance will cover some of this for students however Consumer Reports find it may be a cheaper option to get dorm to renters insurance.

Another consideration may be tuition insurance, which would cover you if something happens to the student midway through the semester like an illness. The tuition insurance could refund you for the portion of the semester the student didn’t receive. Also, compare that to the school’s refund policy.

If you need somewhere to take money from as you take on these new insurance policies, think about scaling back your auto insurance if your student doesn’t have a car there.

Also, be sure to take advantage of tax breaks offered to parents of dependent students.