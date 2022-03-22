(WTNH) – If you’re in the market for a new home, then you’ve been tracking rising mortgage rates. We are stretching your dollar with a look at whether now is a good time to buy.

The pandemic, work from home, record-low borrowing rates, and historically low inventory are keeping the housing market on a tear. It’s so compelling that looking for homes online may be a new hobby for many or even the new work coffee break.

Zillow says homes are moving off the market in just 11 days on average compared to 25 days in 2020, which has buyers going to extremes to secure a home.

“We had a buyer under contract on one of our listings and another buyer came along and offered them $50,000 to go away so they could buy the home,” said Todd Tramonte, a realtor.

“It’s crazy nowadays. People are selling homes with no contingencies, no appraisal, no inspections, nothing. It’s really out of this world and you know, that’s not something that I really want to compete in,” said Ryan Kaye, a home buyer.

For those who sense the frenzy and would rather sit out, renting may seem like the short-term answer. There is often no reprieve in renting either.

“Rental rates are in some cases going through the roof, 20 percent, 30 percent. I have seen landlords increase rent even above that,” said Edwin Tichenor, Broker, and owner of Turn Key Realty Group.

For some families, it’s all about having a roof over their heads and one tailored to their needs.

A tip is the heaviest traffic day for online house shopping is Tuesday. That’s when most realtors list properties and then the showings happen on the weekends.