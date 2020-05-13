Stretch Your Dollar: Job opportunities amid the coronavirus pandemic

The U.S. hit a major milestone last week, and it wasn’t a good one. 14.7 percent of the workforce is unemployed, thanks in large part to the coronavirus pandemic. But while your day job may not be operating, there are still some industries that need workers now. We are stretching your dollar with where to look.

Whether you’ve been fired, laid-off or furloughed, millions of Americans are in need of work now. Luckily, there are a number of employers looking to hire during this time.

Here’s where to look:

Companies like Instacart, Postmates and GrubHub have reported record demand for grocery and food delivery. Instacart alone has hired or plans to hire more than 500,000 shoppers.

Pizza places and fast-food restaurants are also posting positions. One Taco Bell even putting wanted flyers in customer’s bags

And let’s not forget about all that online shopping people have been doing from home. FedEx has over 850 positions it’s looking to hire.

Discount places like Dollar General and Dollar Tree have remained open during the pandemic, and they are still hiring. Pharmacies are another good place to look. CVS has reported sales have been through the roof!

With so many offices and buildings forced to close, demands for private security to watch over these places have gone up. One company, Securitas is encouraging those who have been furloughed from other jobs to apply.

Some more places you’ll want to check out:

Education

Technology and entertainment

Manufacturing

Whether you’ll need this job for the long haul, or just until things start to move back to normal, there are plenty of options out there.