(WTNH) – As we get ready to welcome August, we should remember there are still savings to be had in the month of July.

Starting with summer essentials, usually experts recommend you hold off on stocking up on seasonal clothing until the end of the season, as that’s typically when you find the best deals. But July is really the exception.

You can find amazing savings on your summer essentials such as shorts, bathing suits, and accessories. Everything is offered at a great deal right now and that’s because so many stores are having their semi-annual clearance event.

“Beyond the clothing racks, you’ll also find back-to-school savings on supplies,” said Katherine Bolas, director of client services at Image Marketing Consultants.

Staples, for example, has 50-cent deals where you can get some great school supplies and everything else you need. Even in places like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, you’re going to find savings on everything from notebooks and pens to tablets, monitors, tablets, and everything you need for back to school.

At Ulta Beauty, they have some great BOGO deals. Experts are finding discounts up to 50% off and that’s on top brands for hair care and skin care.

But if you can wait, there as some things to hold off on during July.

You are going to want to hold off on your outdoor items, such as patio furniture, grills, and lawn mowers. Those are all things you want to hold off on purchasing until later in the summer.