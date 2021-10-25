Stretch Your Dollar: Jump on holiday shopping early while inventory lasts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Black Friday is more than a month away, but as the shipping industry struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer analysts warn shoppers to have a game plan well before then.

DealNews’ Julie Ramhold suggests you shop early for any must-haves, even if it means you skip out on the late-season sales you’re used to seeing as some of them may be hard to come by.

“If you’re looking for the latest and greatest video game consols, you’re probably going to pay full price,” Rahmold said. “We are not expecting any discounts on those, but that’s largely because they have been in short supply since last year.”

The good news: doorbuster deals will be back online and in-person as retailers adjust to the new pandemic shopping ways. We’ll have a better idea of what they’ll look like in a matter of weeks when the sneak-peek deals start rolling out.

Ramhold said you may also be able to stretch your dollar a little further by considering older models on some tech items or refurbished. You can save money and they’ll be a lot easier to find as most consumers tend to flock toward buying brand new.