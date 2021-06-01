Stretch your Dollar: June deals on horizon as retailers prepare for summer

(WTNH) — The unofficial start to summer means more of an “official” change to shelves in the retail world, meaning new opportunities to save. We are stretching your dollar with what to buy and what to avoid in June.

Deal News is sharing the best buys to consider this month to save money year-round.

It’s time to move spring apparel out, which is a good buy, as it can be worn throughout the summer.

Fitness gear goes on sale this month as people try to revive those resolutions as we approach beach days.

And dinner and cookware go on sale. It may seem unusual, but you can thank peak wedding season for the break on those items.

It’s the month of dad. As we approach Father’s Day, typical items to be marked down. Think clothing, tools, grills and golf accessories.

What not to buy: grills or patio furniture; it’s just not the time. Deals will come mid-to later summer.

You’ll find some​ mattress deals around the 4th of July.

And a couple of dates this month to keep in mind: