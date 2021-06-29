Stretch your Dollar: Keep costs low with these 3 tips to stay cool

(WTNH) — It’s summertime! Chances are you’re running the air conditioner around the clock just to stay comfortable.

If the cost of cooling off in the middle of summer has you sweating, we have you covered.

Besides keeping the AC at 78 degrees Fahrenheit, here are three tips to keep cooling costs low.

Change the filters. This is likely the easiest air conditioning maintenance you can do, and yet it’s not done often enough. Clean the coils on the outside unit. This is especially important if you don’t use a cover because dirt, mud, and debris can clog up the unit and make it work sluggishly. Also, make sure the concrete slab is level, if it’s not, the unit will work harder to keep your house cool. Check the ductwork for leaks. Sealing leaky ducts can lead to major savings on cooling and heating. Experts say to look for disconnected joints, separated pieces, and small holes in the ductwork. You can seal them yourself or hire a professional.

And then, there’s the simple stuff. Close off the rooms in your house you’re not using, and close the blinds when you leave for work so your AC isn’t working harder than it needs to.