Stretch your Dollar: Keep some green while going green for Earth Day

Earth Day is on Thursday, which is a time designed to be good for the planet. While you’re going green, we are stretching your dollar with easy ways to save some green too.
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR: Earth Day deals and freebies for environmentally friendly, sustainable products
Try to get back to returning some of those cans and bottles!
- Try to get back to returning some of those cans and bottles! Even if it’s one bag per month, you can not only put money back in your wallet, in some cases you can earn store credit to put toward groceries.
- Plant something in the ground, whether they are seeds to grow your own flowers for next year, or maybe try your hand at fruits and veggies. All lead to savings for you and are helpful to the ecosystem. Garden.org has a guide on when to start growing produce in Connecticut.
- Make your own cleaning supplies. The internet has an endless number of combinations to put a simple formula together. When you use natural ingredients rather than harsh chemicals, it’s better for you and your wallet. Good Housekeeping has a few cleaners you can make with items that should be in your pantry.
- While you’re cooking, be sure to place your pots and pans on the correctly sized stove burner. Remember, if a pot is too small, the remaining heat goes to waste and it doesn’t help to cook your food any faster.