Stretch Your Dollar: Keep your tabs open for these Labor Day deals

Now to Labor Day sales – the Retail Alliance reports that 21 national retail chains have filed for bankruptcy this year. And with shopping set to look very different this fall, we’re stretching your dollar for some the best and most surprising deals available.

This year, Labor Day deals are like you’ve never seen before. Retailers are hoping to recover from months of the pandemic breaking traditional sales

“Retailers are responding to a lessening of discretionary income for some families out there. You might see some retailers extending their deals a little bit beyond Labor Day,” said Stephanie Humphrey, Tech Expert.

With so many of us still spending so much time at home, its no surprise that household appliances are having a moment.

“Outdoor furniture, recreational equipment. That was a very hot trend all summer long and that is going to continue into fall. But add in indoor furniture and big and small appliances. Things that you can use around the home,” said Humphrey.

Home Depot slashing prices offering up to 30% off on appliances, power tools and patio furniture. Big department stores such as Macy’s and Kohl’s are taking nearly 70% off summer goods.

And if you’re in the market for tech, experts say keep a closer eye on some electronics as back to school supplies take a backseat – families buying to adjust to distance learning

“You’re gonna see families needing to upgrade their tech. So less backpacks and school supplies but laptops and tablets are gonna be huge right now.”

And with so many struggling to get a good night’s rest, experts say don’t sleep on the deals. Mattress Firm offers up to 50% off select mattresses from some of the most popular brands. Sealy Maplewood mattress is up to half off.

If you’re a procrastinator, you may want to jump on this – this could be the last big clearance event until the holidays.