Stretch Your Dollar: Keeping costs low while planning a wedding

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — News 8 is helping you stretch your dollar with a look at what costs the most and where you can save when planning your wedding.

Forget about the bride and groom. These days it’s all about the guests. At least according to a survey from The Knot, a wedding planning service. Last year the average wedding had 141 guests. That’s fewer attendees than seven years ago but couples spent way more.

On average $245 per guest last year, up from $194 in 2009. In the same time frame, spending on entertainment has more than tripled. You can thank things like photo-booths, fireworks and cigar bars.

Also, many couples have wedding bands and DJs to keep the party going. All those extras plus flowers, the dress and the big spender the venue push the budget.

The Knot says the average cost of a wedding climbed to more than $35,000 last year. That’s a record high. Here are a few wedding short-cuts to help you save:

Flowers come with a big price tag. Choose flowers in-season at the time of the wedding. Buy just enough for the ceremony and re-purpose those into reception decor.

Many people use invitation stationery that’s lined with a statement color. Most people just throw the envelope out so save about a dollar per invitation and just get simple stationery.

If you haven’t bought a dress yet, research upcoming trunk shows. You can sometimes pay $150 to $500 less for a gown at an organized event.

Most couples surveyed say they went over budget. While it’s a traditional aspect of a wedding not all parents can afford to pick up the entire tab like they used to.