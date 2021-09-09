Stretch your Dollar: Keeping you and your family afloat after unemployment benefits expire

Over the weekend, pandemic unemployment benefits expired, leaving many families scrambling and wondering what to do next. We are stretching your dollar with steps you can take if you fall into this category.

These come to us from bankrate.com.

Get aggressive when it comes to the job search. It may be time to expand your network and widen the search. Some businesses and sectors are faring better right now. Try to focus on those industries.

2. Look to cut your expenses. Try trimming discretionary purchases. Perhaps reduce your credit card bills with a balance transfer, and call your lenders and servicers to see if there’s any chance to trim those down.

3. Of course, if your family is struggling, reach out for additional assistance from charities and local non-profits. Many times there are opportunities you’re not taking advantage of to help you cover day-to-day essentials.

Here’s one more: Keep an eye on Capitol Hill for any extensions to the pandemic unemployment benefits.

We’re following it closely here at news 8 and will continue to update you.