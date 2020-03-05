Stretch your Dollar: Keeping your investments in check when stock markets plummet

(WTNH) — The spread of the coronavirus sent the world’s stock markets plunging. The Dow, NASDAQ and S&P 500 all tumbled into a correction, and multiple 1,000 point losses on the Dow served to unnerve investors worried about stock portfolios and retirement accounts.

But financial pros say in time of intense volatility like this is don’t panic. Instead, evaluate your situation before you make any moves that you may regret later. We’re stretching your dollars with some tips on how to stay investment healthy.

For starters, know your time horizon. If it’s a 401K or retirement account you’re worried about, that could be a long term issue depending on your age. But goals may be the determining factor for whether you want to make a change to your stock portfolio.

Also, think about when you want that money. If it’s an immediate need, say you’re house hunting and will soon want cash for a down payment, then it may make sense to shift some of the portfolios to fewer risker investments.

Another thing to consider is your risk tolerance. If you can deal with volatility then you may be able to ride out the market’s sharp swings, but if the ups and downs are unnerving, you may want to consider safer investments.