Stretch Your Dollar: Know your deadline options for shipping last-minute holiday gifts

(WTNH) — Holiday shoppers are racing to get gifts under the tree before Christmas. For those looking to ship their presents, time is quickly running out.

Major carriers such as USPS, UPS, and FedEx are now working around the clock to deliver billions of Christmas letters and packages.

FedEx is anticipating another record-breaking holiday season, handling 100 million more packages than pre-pandemic years, and 10% more than last year.

“Our goal is to deliver every package for every package for our customers for the holiday,” said Nan Malebranche, managing director of operations at FedEx in New York.

The recommended standard shipping dates for Christmas Eve have already passed for FedEx and USPS.

For UPS, for most deliveries, the recommended last day was Monday.

But if you still need to ship, you will be paying a lot more.

If you need a gift delivered in a pinch, Instacart has partnerships with retailers such as Best Buy, Sephora, Bed Bath and Beyond, and many more. Doordash and Uber have similar partnerships with retailers.

“We wanted to make sure customers had a way to get gifts delivered in as little as an hour,” said Laurentia Romaniuk, trend expert and senior product manager at Instacart.