Stretch Your Dollar: Labor Day sales to keep an eye on

(WTNH) — While many of you enjoy a day off from work today, Labor Day sales are in full swing. We are stretching your dollar with a look at what to buy this year and what to wait on.

Summer may be coming to a close, but deal-hunting season is officially open. This year, Labor Day offers some of the best prices of the year on mattresses, appliances and clothing.



“You can expect better sales this year than previous because every year more competitive and retailers need to stand out if they want to make a mark.”



Experts don’t see a big change in the Labor Day discounting from last year, with some attributing it to retailers’ fears of rising wholesale prices as the tariff battle with China escalates.



One area to avoid during your shopping this weekend: tech. Items like big screen TVs and the Amazon Echo will get much better discounts during Black Friday in November.

Another item to avoid is iPhones. With a new product roll out expected this fall, all the existing models are likely to get a price cut.

Clothing is another one to look out for. In fact, last year, 45% of sales were clothing. Look for sales at places like Athleta, Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic.

