(WTNH) – There are lots of sales going on now to entice you inside of stores this Labor Day holiday.

“Shoppers can really expect a pretty robust set of Labor Day deals this year,” said Aine Cain, a retailer.

While you will find the traditional Labor Day deals on items like patio furniture and mattresses, but this year is different. There will be more variety. And it’s all because of one big reason, experts say.

“People are changing their shopping habits due to inflation again,” said Cain. “It’s forcing people to get smarter.”

Retailers responded with some going “back to the basics” to get shoppers in the door, such as Target.

“It’s offering things like meat, if they are offering a buy one, get one free at a discount offers on grilling meats,” said Shopping Expert at RetailMeNot, Kristin McGrath.

It’s also offering $10 Target gift cards when shoppers buy other essentials, like pantry items and cleaning products, understanding that consumers want deals on basic items.

McGrath also pointed out that Bed, Bath & Beyond is offering a “warehouse clearout event” with discounts up to 80% off, such as bath towels for less than $4 and a stainless-steel cookware set for less than $50.

And get the most from retailer overstocks on casual clothing. The Gap, for example, is offering flip-flops for $5 and tank tops for $9.

“One thing that actually surprised me this Labor Day, we’re seeing retailers offer a lot more on electronic deals,” said McGrath.

Deals like a $50 gift card from Target for certain Fitbit models, Best Buy is slashing $700 off a massive 65-inch TV, and rare MacBook sales with some models being up to $400 off.

If you don’t jump on these sales, the next big deal after Labor Day is Columbus Day, which is October 10.