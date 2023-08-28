(WTNH) – It’s back-to-school week and we’re also a week out from Labor Day. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with the sales already kicking off, what to jump on, and what to skip.

The sizzle of the BBQ is starting to fade as Labor Day marks the end of the summer, but it also provides an opportunity for savings.

“Labor Day happens right at the end of summer and right at the beginning of fall. So retailers are changing the seasons. They want to clear the summer stuff out to make room for colder-weather items. you’re going to find a lot of seasonal clothing, seasonal outdoor stuff and seasonal outdoor furniture on sale,” Editor at Retail Me Not, Kristin McGrath, said.

Categories to focus on are seasonal summer items like outdoor furniture and barbeques. Dick’s Sporting Goods has select golf equipment on sale.

The same holds true for seasonal clothing. Madewell is not offering 30% off of pre-fall styles. Nike is also doing a clear-out and has Air Force Ones on sale for $77 when you use their code. GAP is also having 40% off everything.

A surprising place where you may see some discounts? a car dealership.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the average price of a new vehicle in June was $865 lower than the average transaction price in January, but those prices may be getting even lower.

Car Sire Edmunds says October, November, and December are historically the months with the lowest car prices.

Another thing you might wait to buy: tech. You’re going to see some really good deals come around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.