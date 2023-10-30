(WTNH) – It’s the final rush for Halloween goodies! As Halloween mania sets in, we’re Stretching Your Dollar with how you can still put a costume together with items you have at home.

There’s nothing scarier than having no plan as we head into a record-setting Halloween. Spending this spooky season is expected to hit $12.2 billion.

“On average, Americans are gonna spend around $108 each just on Halloween items people want to go out socialize, party. And this is one way they’re showing it,” said Chief Research Officer of H Squared Research.

Looking for inspiration? Hashtag Halloween costume ideas are racking up $3.1 billion views with more than 200 million in the last week along chock full of DIY ideas using clothes you already have from Padmé to Princess Diaries.

And for any Fearless fans, grab a white tee, sharpies, black glasses and paper. Boom. Halloween Taylor’s version.

If DIY isn’t your thing, scary good costume deals may still be available if you order quickly. Amazon is offering discounts on costumes from T-Rex and Batman to a Toy Story alien! But most importantly, with sweet deals on sweet treats, Walmart has you covered with a 250-piece bag of candy in stock for only $26.88.

And don’t forget your consignment and thrift shops for second-hand if saving money while getting in the spirit is the goal.