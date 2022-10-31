(WTNH) — Halloween is here! And if you’re still in need of holiday staples, prices don’t have to be scary.

The spookiest day of the year has arrived, and kids will soon be in costume, trick-or-treating for the sweet stuff we all love. If you still have some shopping to do though, here are some easy savings tips!

Starting with the last-minute candy, experts suggest checking the regular candy aisle. Many times, full-sized candy bars in bulk will be cheaper than the cost of a large bag of treats.

If you’re not picky about which costume you end up with, you can still find something. Check your consignment shops for savings if the Halloween stores don’t have any deals.

And if you have a bin for storage, save money by planning for next year! Take advantage of the holiday sales today and tomorrow on things like costume pieces, decor, treat bags for kids, and small tokens like stickers or toys.

Lastly, if you’re hosting, it’s the one party where food really isn’t the focus. Experts suggest inexpensive snacks or appetizers to fuel your guests before heading out for festivities.