(WTNH) — Hanukkah has begun and Christmas is only a week away, which means now is the time to find those last-minute holiday shopping deals.

The final weekend until Christmas has come and gone, which for most businesses was a huge shopping event.

“For retailers, Super Saturday is that last chance to make sure that shoppers get the last of the gifts on their gift list. And so for shoppers, that means deals,” said Kristin McGrath from RetailMeNot.

And now that Super Saturday is behind us, shoppers are working on a time crunch.

“Just some last-minute gifts, maybe something cozy for our mom to put on Christmas morning,” said one Boston shopper.

This year Christmas Eve falls on a Saturday, giving retailers an extra day for that final push.

“So things like toys, games, holiday gift sets, holiday decor, those things are going to be the most on sale,” said McGrath.

Shoppers are expected to turn out in record numbers this week, and they will be rewarded with deep discounts as stores cut prices to unload excess inventory.

“Really no matter what you may need for under the tree, you’re going to find discounts out there,” said Trae Vodge, a shopping expert from truetrae.com.

And if you still don’t know what to get some of the people on your list, a survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics found that 54% of consumers want to receive gift cards this year.

If you plan on shipping gifts out, your time is ticking. Regular shipping has now passed in most cases, so now with every day that ticks by it will only become more expensive to ensure gifts make it to their final destination on time.