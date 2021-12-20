Stretch Your Dollar: Last-minute holiday shopping tips

(WTNH) — The holidays are just days away and you may find that you still don’t have gifts for everyone on your list.

“I look at shipping, who’s going to get it to me the quickest, and then I look at the prices,” said Natoya, a shopper in Atlanta, GA. “I want it before Christmas. That’s my priority. Even though I waited until the absolute last minute.”

If you’re running behind on your holiday shopping, here are some ideas than things to look out for as you race to the finish line.

“If you’re shopping at the last minute, you don’t need to panic, but you definitely do need to be more flexible,” said Kristin McGrath, editor at Retail-Me-Not. “You may not get that free and fast shipping you could have gotten in previous years.”

McGrath says with the recent supply chain issues disrupting deliveries, be extra careful this year if you are planning on shipping your holiday present.

“So shipping guarantee by guaranteed dates day a lot across retailers. So it’s really important when you’re shopping to look at the retailer’s website ad see if it’s guaranteeing gifts at a certain time.”

There are things you can do to completely eliminate the worry of getting your presents delivered on time. Gift cards are always popular, but there are other creative ways to give a gift with a personal touch.

“I am a big fan of subscription boxes. That way, you can tell them that they’re going to be receiving only deliveries of something they’re going to love,” said McGrath. “So the nice thing about digital subscriptions is they are available until literally the last minute in most cases.”

And of course, there’s always the old-fashion way. Visiting your local store and picking out a gift in person.