Stretch Your Dollar: Last minute saving tips on holiday gifts

Chances are you’re still not done with your holiday shopping and you’re likely not alone. A survey finds holiday spending is expected to be higher this year. We’re stretching your dollar with some last minute savings tips.

It’s the most expensive time of the year! And most of us are spending more than last year on gifts, decor and other holiday related expenses.

Holiday spending is expected to reach $730 billion this year. According to the National Retail Federation, that’s a 4 percent hike compared to last year. Individually, consumers are expected to spend more than $1,000 ($1,047.83).

If you’re trying to steer clear of shopping debt this holiday season, experts say create a budget for each person on your list.

“It forces you to get creative. Like if you have a boundary, now you have to think and be creative about the gifts you give so the gift giving gets better,” Chris Burns, Financial Planner, Dynamic Money.

Similar to recent years, the NRF says clothing is the top gift this year followed by gift cards, toys and books. The NRF also says 75 percent of surveyed people said they’re using mobile phones to buy holiday items.

To maximize last minute online savings, experts say compare prices on your phone because it may be cheaper on another site.

“Use the internet to your advantage. Go on and price match company versus company because you’ll end up getting a far better deal that can translate to a lot of extra money in January.”