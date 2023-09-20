(WTNH) – News 8 is helping parents make safer and smarter decisions in the car. We are Stretching Your Dollar with what Consumer Reports found to be the safest car seats for the smallest passengers.

It’s one of the most important purchases a parent will make that is meant to help keep their kids safe if the unthinkable happens.

With so many car seats to choose from, Consumer Reports conducted crash tests to help determine its top-rated picks for safety.

Now Consumer Reports has put out its car ratings for the first time for free and on a new baby shopping page on its website.

GMA has an exclusive look at how the organization tested more than 100 car seats for safety and ease of use and installation.

“Our ratings our recommendations are backed by scientific rigor by expertise in our individual fields, by data driven test results. All that comes together to give you as parents the knowledge and the confidence that you need to make the best choices,” Manager os Auto Safety at Consumer Reports, Dr. Emily Thomas said.

Dr. Thomas says the price of car seats can also confuse parents.

“An expensive seat doesn’t mean that it’s a safer seat,” Dr. Thomas explains.

Here are some of the categories and top picks outlined in the ratings.

The top infant car seat taking the top spot was the Clerk Ling for $460, which testers liked for its crash protection and ease of use.

For convertible car seats, the Chicco NextFit Zip was for crash protection and fit for the vehicle. These car seats run for $320.

And a top booster for those older kids, Consumer Reports likes the Nuna AACE for its good belt fit. It retails for $250.

For more information about other car seat ratings and additional baby products, click here.