Stretch your Dollar: Local LGBTQ+ organizations to support during Pride month and year-round

June is National Pride Month, and many of you will want to show your support for the LGBTQ+ community by buying items with the colors of the rainbow. However, if you want to help make a difference, there may be better places to donate your money.

We are stretching your dollar with some local organizations in Connecticut to consider.

The CT Gay and Lesbian Chamber and CTGLC Foundation are new, just formed this year. And raises money for young LGBTQ+ or allied leaders in the form of a scholarship, offering help with tuition and workforce training.

Lighthouse is a program for kids in crisis. It provides help for youth and teens suffering from depression or offering a safe space to meet to encourage young people to live their healthiest lives.

outCT in New London offers a monthly space for LGBTQ+ in Southeastern CT. Money also goes to their pride festival, which promotes resources in the community.

And there are pride groups in different communities you can consider. Hartford Pride Center, New Haven Pride Center and Middletown Pride as well as the Triangle Community Center in Norwalk.

There are many more national resources out there that provide important resources to offer support and inclusion services for the LGBTQ+ community and allies. It’s a way to support the cause and know your money is staying local.