Stretch Your Dollar: Looking at ways to keep a healthy relationship when it comes to money

(WTNH) – Valentine’s Day is later this month and it’s a day to celebrate relationships. But studies find that couples may not be so honest about money.

We are stretching your dollar with a look at how you can set your relationship on a healthy track.

Do you have a secret stash of cash? Maybe hiding a credit card or you aren’t so honest about all those boxes getting delivered to the house? If so, you’re not alone.

Studies show millions of people in live-in relationships are committing some form of financial infidelity. Millennials are more likely than other age groups to lie about their spending, debt, and accounts.

As we approach Valentine’s Day, some tips to balance love and money in a way that’s healthy for the relationship. First, decide if it’s best to combine finances in your relationship. There’s no way that’s the right way for all couples. Base your decision on your own life circumstances.

Next, consult one another on setting spending limits. Let the other know when a purchase may go over and divide roles and responsibilities. You’ll be less likely to become upset over how the money is spent when you have a clear plan on who pays for what.

Lastly, set monthly saving goals. Extra spending is more tolerable when you meet your mutually agreed upon goals.

Money is a common difference in relationships because we were all raised differently. Kids are highly influenced by how their parents handle money. It’s another reason why it’s important to keep your kids on a healthy path when it comes to saving.