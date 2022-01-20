Stretch Your Dollar: Looking to travel this summer? Book your tickets now.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With omicron running rampant and airlines canceling flight after flight, booking summer travel might not be a top priority of yours right now.

But industry insiders say if you are looking to lock down those once-in-a-lifetime deals, it might be the best time to do so!

For the next few weeks, summer airfare will be at its cheapest. But these great deals tend to pop up for a day or two then disappear, so it’s important you keep checking.

While omicron is dominating our lives right now, the hope is it will be in our past by this summer. Experts say a new variant will likely pop up, and if it impacts the travel industry, industry insiders say you can always take advantage of the pro-consumer shift airlines made early on in the pandemic, permanently getting rid of fees for changing flights.

“The big thing to be aware of is it only applies if you’re booking in main economy or higher, it does not apply to those basic economy tickets,” Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights said. “But a number of airlines are letting you upgrade even after you book from basic economy to main economy. So, an approach might be to book it in basic economy, but then later on, if you decide you have to change your plans, you can upgrade to main economy and then be able to change your travel dates without any penalty.”

It’s also worth considering travel insurance if you’re a bit wary about the possibility of a new COVID-19 variant popping up this summer that could affect your travel plans.