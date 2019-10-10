Stretch Your Dollar: Lowering your car insurance

It’s getting expensive to keep your car on the road. The average car insurance premium has gone up 23 percent in the last eight years. We are stretching your dollar with what you can do to get a better rate.

Consumer Reports says it pays to shop around annually nowadays. Two thirds of people surveyed found a better rate and switched when they shopped around more frequently.

Another tip — call your carrier and find out if your car has depreciated in value enough to lower the rate you pay.

When shopping around, look beyond the big national carriers. Consumer Reports found a number of the insurers near the top of its ranking were medium sized carriers.

You can find a full listing of insurance carriers and how they rated by Consumer Reports members on their website.

