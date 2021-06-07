Stretch Your Dollar: Major retailers are gearing up for summer sales at the end of June

(WTNH) — A shopping showdown is brewing! Amazon announced prime day dates and other retailers are planning their own events, which means big savings for consumers. We are stretching your dollar with what looks like the Black Friday of the summer.

Major retailers are gearing up to see who can offer the best sales of the summer with Amazon’s “prime day”, Target deal days, and Walmart’s “deals for days” all fighting for your hard earned money between June 20th and June 23rd.

“This is kind of unprecedented,” said Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert at truetrae.com. “Especially in June, we’ve never seen this before.”

Amazon is promising more than 2 million deals, but Target is taking the retail giant head on; emphasizing the fact that you don’t need to pay to be a member to access deals.

Its main rival, Walmart, is pushing electronics, promising 50 percent off an iHome mopping robot.

All three retail giants are looking to compete in areas of home, fashion, and gadgets and amazon will have deep discounts on their Echo, Alexa, or Kindle devices.

That’s something I would look at if you have those items on your list. Otherwise, I think you could certainly shop around.

Your best bet is to go in with a game plan. Do you need to buy a wedding gift this summer? or a birthday gift for the kids?

If you’re really good, set up a browser extension in advance for additional help finding the lowest prices.