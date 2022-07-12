(WTNH) – Tuesday marks the beginning of a shopaholic’s favorite holiday, Amazon Prime Day! Get those keyboards ready, because the deals are finally here.

But before you go clicking away at some hefty purchases, there are some things to remember. News 8 can help you stretch your dollar and make the most out of Prime Day deals.

To begin, always expect supersized savings on all Amazon products, such as the Amazon basics collection, and techs like Echo devices, Kindles, and TVs.

“We are seeing an early offer of a 55-inch Fire TV for under $300, which is $60 less than it was during Black Friday of last year,” said consumer expert Regina Conway at SlickDeals.

But this year, experts say consumers might focus on everyday essentials instead of big-ticket splurges. So stock up on shampoo, conditioner, snacks, and paper goods.

“We typically see discounts of about 20% to 25% off these household essentials, like paper towels and toilet paper, so with prices being so high it might be a good time for consumers to tap into these savings,” said Conway.

Now is also a good time for families to plan ahead. If you’ve got kids’ birthday parties to plan for, family functions to stock up for, or apparel you know you’ll need in a few months, buy now!

Prime Day also features deep discounts on subscription services. You could get a year of Grubhub for free, Paramount Plus for 99 cents a month, or four months of Amazon Music Unlimited at no cost.

And, of course, kitchen countertop devices are a must-have. Chefman Large Air Friers are now on sale for $84.99, and a Ninja is just $90.

These discounts aren’t just for Amazon Prime members anymore. Target Deal Days are also going on right now, and an online-only sale is underway until Wednesday. Best Buy is having its Black Friday in July sale, also running through Wednesday.