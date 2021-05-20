Stretch your Dollar: Making the most out of road trips for summer vacations close to home

(WTNH) — With COVID numbers dropping, you may be getting ready to take the family on a vacation for the first time in a while.

But many people aren’t ready to fly. We are stretching your dollar with how you can maximize your four wheels.

“Multi-generational travel is also going to be huge because it’s been so long since we’ve seen grandparents and extended family for well over a year. So it’s a great way to reunite with everybody and go somewhere close to home,” said Travel Expert Amanda Norcross.

Norcross said not everyone is ready to fly amid the pandemic. So road trips are the natural next best option, and there are ways to get the most bang for your buck.

“You definitely want to find a destination that when you get there, there’s a lot to do. Make the road trip worth it.”

Think places with a beach, theme park or other family attraction nearby or go big.

“I always recommend a great city, so much history.”

But it’s not just the destination. She also suggests you look along the way. Plan a stop to visit where that has a picnic or other roadside attraction. It adds to the fun and makes a long drive more manageable.

And remember, there are a lot of businesses here in Connecticut opening back up. Be sure to follow our “8 Things To Do” segment each week. And of course, you can go to VisitCT.com to plan out your next day out.