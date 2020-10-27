Stretch Your Dollar: Managing Black Friday during the pandemic

(WTNH) — We may be coming up on Halloween, but retailers are already in Black Friday mode.

The big shopping day is likely to be spread out over a few weeks this year.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with hacks to help you get the best deals.

Long lines, overnight doorbusters and battles over bargain have been annual traditions during the holiday shopping season.

But this year, Black Friday is going to be anything but traditional.

“Retailers want to make sure that shoppers feel safe and feel comfortable,” Kimberly Palmer, Personal Finance Expert with NedWallet, said. “And so we’re seeing them take those steps to do that.”

Many of those end of year deals won’t be in the stores, but on their websites.

Walmart will spread out deals over a three-week span starting Nov. 4, while Lowe’s online “Season of Savings” has already started.

More than half of holiday shoppers are expected may make purchases online, but if you do plan on going in-store, retailers are making big changes to protect shoppers.

Target announced a new system that moves waiting in line online.

“…You can actually reserve your spot in line,” Palmer said. “You can check ahead of time, and if there is a line, you’ll be notified so you don’t show up and then see that it’s more crowded than you expect.”

The retailer is even offering over 8,000 new curbside parking spots nationwide. The contactless experience is a big selling point that many retailers are offering now.

Nordstrom is extending curbside hours, even offering complimentary gift-wrapping with all purchases.

Remember, as we get closer to the holiday, shipping is likely to be delayed, so you want to execute your shopping plans early to have everything on time.