Conn. (WTNH) — As we head into Memorial Day weekend, there are a number of businesses looking to say thank you to our military year-round. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday, with where your military ID can score you savings. These come to us from parade.com.

Home Depot allows active duty, military and spouses a daily 10 percent discount in stores up to $400 a calendar year. You apply to the military program first to enjoy the discounts all year. There’s a similar deal at Lowe’s.

Streaming service Hulu offers 25 percent off each month if you sign up for a monthly subscription through my exchange.

Remember this as you get those oil changes. Jiffy Lube gives active duty, retired and veteran military personnel 15 percent off year-round, only at select locations.

For painting projects, paint the town red, white and blue, Sherwin Williams offers a 15 percent off military discount.

And this is a limited time — parade.com says Walgreens is offering a 20 percent off discount with proof of service, May 26 through May 29 in stores. Some restrictions apply.