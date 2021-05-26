Stretch your Dollar: Memorial Day sales and deals you can take advantage of right now

(GMA) — Memorial Day is this weekend, but the retail sales have already begun! We are stretching your dollar with what to look out for as the nation prepares to welcome the unofficial start to summer!

Julie Ramhold is a consumer analyst with dealnews.com. She said, “Start shopping now. The big thing is, is that Memorial Day sales have already started.”

Clothing sales with buzz right now?

The Gap is offering 40% off summer wear

American Eagle has $25 off if you spend $100

And Macy’s with 25% off summer styles

But it’s not just clothes. Walmart is kicking off a big sale including two top-rated robotic vacuum cleaners: The Roomba 670 from iRobot is $140 off the list price. The Roborock S6 Pure Robot vacuum is $160 off.

Also, Pier One, which closed stores last summer, is now revamped for online sales only. We found 20% off wall art and decor that adds a nice pop of color!

But to maximize savings, Ramhold said, “Look for the biggest discounts on things like mattresses, on large appliances and on clothing, hands down, those are going to be the biggest things we see discounted.”

At Mattress Firm, they have a Serta queen on sale for 50% off. And many online mattress companies are discounting 20% or more.

At Home Depot, a LG smart refrigerator is already marked down 25%.

But what about shipping delays? Consumers shopping online have been seeing week-long or even month-long delays for a range of products. So what does that mean for Memorial Day deals?

“If that’s something you’re worried about, it’s definitely a good opportunity to shop in-store if you can,” Ramhold said. “Plus, you get that instant gratification of having it right then rather than having to wait for it to be delivered.”

But we have to note: Some economists say now is really not the best time to buy big appliances because of inflation. Many are priced much higher than they were pre-pandemic.