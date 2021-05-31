Stretch your Dollar: Memorial Day sales to help prepare your wardrobe and yard for summer

(ABC News) — Memorial Day sales are in full swing this weekend, and retailers are also transitioning inventory between seasons. So, you can find savings on big-ticket items.

Kristin McGrath, an editor for Offers.com, said, “So with Memorial Day sales, retailers are really going to be emphasizing their items for warmer weather. So that’s everything from outdoor home items for the patio. That’s warm weather clothing.”

Clothing stores like JCrew are discounting shorts and bathing suits with an additional 40% off all sale items. And Old Navy and Eddie Bauer have 50% off everything.

But clothing from the previous colder seasons offers big discounts now too. Patagonia’s popular puffer jacket is $80 off at Nordstrom. The Northface has 30-40% off select items, and REI vests regularly $79 are now $56.

But for the biggest savings will be on any big-ticket home item.

Bed Bath and Beyond has a tilting umbrella for $36 off. And the company just announced it now has a home delivery deal with Door Dash.

Grills: they’re another popular item discounted 5-20% at retailers like Home Depot, Lowes, and Ace Hardware.

“Since they’re in such high demand right now, it can be smart to wait till after the Fourth of July, once grilling season is half over,” McGrath said.

Outdoor deals are plentiful- just in time for Father’s Day.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has a golfing range finder for $40 off. Ace Hardware has a shade canopy for 30% off.

But no matter what you buy, be aware of shipping delays. From product shortages to backlogs at FEDEX as reported in the Wall Street Journal- FEDEX told ABC News they continue to see “A peak-like surge in package volume due to the explosive growth of e-commerce.”