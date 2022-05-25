(WTNH) – This upcoming Memorial Day isn’t just a great weekend for a barbeque, it’s also a great weekend for shopping.

Although we’re seeing sky-high inflation in most parts of the country, there are still some good deals out there, if you know where to look.

“Memorial Day sales won’t be as good as they were last year. That’s just because of inflation,” said Patrick Penfield, professor of supply chain issues at Rochester University. “So the things that are going to be short in demand are going to be anything that’s outside. So your grills, your lawnmowers, your patio furniture, those are short in supply.”

His advice for eager shoppers is that if you see a summer item you need and it has even a small discount, grab it.

The good news is this: appliances that were hard to come by earlier this year have started to arrive, and so there are some discounted prices.

“Sale items are going to be large appliances [like] your refrigerators, washer dryers, dishwashers. Right now, retailers want to get the old models off of their lots, off of their sales floors, and bring in the new models,” said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst at WalletHub.

Tech items are also showing a little price movement.

Airpods are on sale on Amazon for $149, which is $30 off and just in time for graduation and Father’s Day.

Clothing purchases are also slightly discounted, JCrew’s Select Kids clothes are currently up to 50% off. The Gap is also discounting 40% off your entire purchase.

But, with base prices still high, the advice remains the same: if you don’t need it this summer, hold off.